Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to participate in National Night Out Tuesday

A family checks out an emergency vehicle at the Kendall County Sheriff's Office National Night Out event in 2024. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office will holds its annual National Night Out celebration from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office will holds its annual National Night Out celebration from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville.

The event will take place in partnership with the Plano Police Department and AutoSmart. National Night Out is a nationwide, community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between law enforcement and the community.

The event will feature a cruise night open to all cars, trucks, and motorcycles, with music being provided by Carousel Sound. The first 100 vehicles that register will receive a custom Sheriff’s Office National Night Out Challenge Coin featuring last year’s Deputy Choice Winner.

Other activities include a touch-a-truck display featuring specialty vehicles and equipment, a dunk tank, games, a bounce house and face painting for the kids. Live music will be provided by the Dbl-Shot Band.

The night will also feature free hot dogs and drinks while supplies last. Cousins Maine Lobster, Strawberries BBQ, Foxy’s Ice Cream and Dolci Chillz food trucks also will participate in the event.

As a bonus, Kendall County Animal Control will be open for pet meet-and-greets and adoptions.