Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for August

This is the intersection of Route 34 and Route 71 in Oswego after a tornado ripped through northeast Kendall County on Aug. 28, 1990. It leveled two homes in the area and went on to Will County and Plainfield, where more that 20 people died. (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

August 2020

About a year after Yorkville School District 115 students in kindergarten through third grade were promised new Chromebooks as part of a district technology program, officials expect an order of the tablets for kindergarten student to arrive.

August 2015

An expanded and renovated Yorkville High School will open for the start of the 2015-16 school year, A new entrance to the gymnasium and a collaborative learning space are among the changes. The north side lawn includes some art created by students.

August 2010

A program to provide temporary shelter for Kendall County’s homeless will be in place by mid-October, organizers said this week. The countywide public action to deliver shelter, or PADS program was launched by a group of volunteers.

August 2005

President George W. Bush visited Kendall County and signed the Transportation bill at the Montgomery Caterpillar Plant. The bill included $207 million for the Prairie Parkway in Kendall County. Also present in the crowd was U. S. Sen. Barack Obama.

August 2000

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department opened a new Skate Park in front of Parfection Golf range on Route 47 south.

August 1995

Students will face split shifts and shortened school days as the Yorkville School Board attempts to tackle overcrowding.

August 1990

A tornado ripped through Oswego Township causing an undetermined number of injuries and leveling two homes. The storm left more than 20 dead and far more injuries and damage in Will County, particularly Plainfield.

August 1985

Tests to determine the cause of chemical contamination in several Lisbon wells will continue according to state officials.

August 1980

An open house is planned at the new senior citizens apartment building at 501 W. Kendall Drive, Yorkville.

August 1975

The Illinois Bicentennial prairie schooner pulled into Yorkville. The wagon was a gift from the State of Pennsylvania which gave one to each state. After being displayed this year, the 50 wagons will form a wagon train and travel to Washington.

August 1970

The new Ogilvie Silver Springs State Park opened with huge crowds.

August 1965

Vic Frantz has left his post as Chief Deputy with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department to become Chief of Police in Plano.

August 1960

The frame building on the east side of Bridge Street just south of the railroad tracks was finally torn down. It was condemned and will make way for a new brick building. Called Fox River House by some, it was one of the original buildings in the village built about 1860 by James Heustis.

August 1955

After 115 years of service to the village of Lisbon, the Post Office has been closed as an economy measure by the U. S. Government.

August 1950

The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad announced two passenger trains on the Fox River branch will be discontinued. The only morning train will be from Aurora to Streator arriving in Yorkville at 8:03 a.m. The only afternoon passenger train back to Aurora will arrive here at 6:05 p.m. The company said few passengers were riding the discontinued runs.

August 1945

Things are back to normal in Yorkville after the celebration of the end of World War II. Yorkville had a flurry of excitement for a time but that didn’t last through the night. Residents will also see the rationing of gasoline, canned goods and other items dropped.

August 1940

Lightning struck a tree in Mrs. Anna Mae Dean’s pasture in Seward, killing seven cattle which were standing near by.

August 1935

The 129th Infantry Illinois National Guard of Plattville is off for their two-week training at Camp Grant.

August 1930

The election to decide whether to unite the contiguous villages of Yorkville (south side of the river) and Bristol (north side of the river) has been postponed.

August 1925

The building known as Carter Flats on the north side was destroyed by an early morning fire.

It was one of the oldest buildings in the village

August 1920

The ratification of the Federal suffrage amendment means women will be able to vote. In Kendall County, Clerk Budd said that this will add about 2,000 voters to the rolls. There are currently 2,200 male voters in the county with recent elections drawing about 1,800.

August 1915

The new engine for the Newark-Millington Road went through Yorkville last week and looked new from the stack to the back of the tender.

August 1910

F.M. Zimmerman, who is active in promoting a railroad between Yorkville and Morris, will hold a meeting in the town hall Friday.

August 1905

Perry Penman, popular and well-known farmer living south of Yorkville, is holding his own after being injured when he was hit by the point of a wagon tongue.

August 1900

Mr. George Elliott will take charge of Plattville High School this school year. Mr. Ira Berry will be his assistant.

August 1895

Dr. F. R. Frazier is the new physician in Yorkville. His office will be over the hardware store downtown.

August 1890

The coal and freight business being done on the railroad is growing immensely. There are 20 or more trains through Yorkville each day. It is a great line for business.

August 1885

A large gang of men were put to work on the new addition to the Yorkville depot Tuesday morning and we shall soon have first-class waiting rooms and store house.

August 1880

Oswego: A bicycle, or bizcyle, or however it is spelled was in town Sunday, the first that ever was. It probably had come down from Aurora and was run very handily by its driver, a young fellow.

August 1875

A tornado went through Lisbon accompanied by rain and lightning. The wind caused much damage to property and was terrifying in its fury.

August 1865

The citizens of Newark gave Company K 20th Illinois Volunteers a hearty welcome home. Suspended over the grounds was the following motto:

“To our Conquering Heroes! Welcome soldiers to the banquet prepared for you!”.