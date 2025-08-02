Oswego residents encouraged to fill out tourism bureau’s survey

The Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is developing a 10-year Destination Development Plan, and resident input is seen as essential to the process.

The village of Oswego is encouraging residents to take a brief, anonymous Resident Sentiment Survey, available here, to share their thoughts on tourism, events, and community amenities.

“Your feedback will help create a thriving, welcoming region for everyone who lives in and visits our area,” the visitors bureau said in an announcement.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Take the survey today and be part of the planning process!