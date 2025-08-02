Open Roads ABATE attends Sandwich Midsummer Showdown

Open Roads ABATE members attended the Midsummer Showdown in Sandwich on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Pictured are members Cliff Oleson, Sallyand Bill Kolb, and Bruce Littlebrant. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Midsummer Showdown in Sandwich featured family fun and a look at farm life.

The event featured tractor and truck pulls, children’s games and bounce houses, car cruise, petting zoo, bands, food, and vendors.

Open Roads ABATE was one of many sponsors for this event held on Saturday, July 26.

Open Roads ABATE also manned an information booth, giving out information on motorcycle safety and freebies on ABATE, signed new members, and sold bike raffle tickets.

The club thanks the Somonauk Education Foundation for allowing the participation.