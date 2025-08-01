Area firefighters honor retired Oswego firefighter after his passing

A flag flies in front of the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory in Oswego on Aug. 1, 2025. Area firefighters honored retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores during his visitation service at the funeral home. (Eric Schelkopf)

Area firefighters honored retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores on Aug. 1 during his visitation service.

Flores passed away on July 26 following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer. A visitation service for Flores was on Aug. 1 at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory on Douglas Road.

Area firefighters honored retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores on during his visitation service on Aug. 1, 2025. Flores passed away on July 26 following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer. (Eric Schelkopf)

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego.

“Bobby was more than a firefighter,” Oswego Fire Protection District officials said in a news release. “He was a compassionate and generous soul who always went the extra mile to support his colleagues, community, friends and family. His selfless nature, quiet strength and unwavering commitment to helping others left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Retired Oswego Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Flores passed away on July 26 following a 13-year battle with occupational cancer. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

Flores started out as a volunteer with the Montgomery Countryside Fire Protection District, serving from 1998 to 2007. From there, he worked as a paramedic for the Wheaton Fire Department from 2001 to 2008 before joining the Oswego Fire Protection District.

He was one of the district’s first full-time employees and retired from the district in 2020.

“The Oswego Fire Protection District honors the life, legacy, and sacrifice of Roberto Flores,” the release said. “His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched and his service will never be forgotten.”