Yorkville Library’s sale offers bargains for book lovers

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library will host its annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the library, 902 Game Farm Road. (Provided by the Friends of the Yorkville Public Library)

The Yorkville Public Library will be holding its annual used book sale in August.

The sale will showcase a variety of adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction books—both hardcover and paperback—as well DVDs, Blu-rays, puzzles, and audiobooks. Prices will start at just 50 cents to $1

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the library, 902 Game Farm Road.

The sale proceeds support the Friends of the Yorkville Library, a volunteer group that promotes and supports the library’s services and programs.

By signing up as a member, you’ll gain exclusive access to special events and discounts, according to a news release from the library. Membership information is available at the library and on the library’s website, www.yorkville.lib.il.us.

The Friends gather at the library every second Monday of the month at 10:15 a.m.

The next used book sale will be held on Saturday, March 7.