Residents can get their I-PASS On Demand at Oswego Library event

State Sen. Sue Rezin is partnering with the Illinois Tollway to host an I-PASS On Demand event in Oswego.

Residents will be able to receive free I-PASS sticker tags and receive in-person assistance with account management, according to a news release from Rezin’s office.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 31 at the Oswego Public Library, 32 West Jefferson Street, Oswego.

Attendees will be able to:

Pick up a free I-PASS sticker tag for their vehicle

Open a new I-PASS account with as little as $4

Receive help managing their current account

Pay invoices without added fees or fines

Learn about I-PASS Assist, a program that may help eligible customers have invoice fees dismissed

Rezin, a Republican from Morris, is the Illinois Senate deputy minority leader.