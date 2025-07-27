Plano Methodist Church members hold church picnic

Members and friends of the Plano Methodist Church gathered for a worship service and picnic on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Members and friends of the Plano Methodist Church gathered for a worship service followed by a picnic on July 13.

Due to the high heat index, the picnic was held indoors. Everyone brought a dish to pass and enjoyed chicken and Subway sandwiches.

The event was organized by the church’s Fellowship Team

The Plano Methodist Church members Daniel. Eva, John, and Kim Harrison; Claudia and Lowell Wertz; Bill Wykes, Jim O’Connell, Nancy and Jim Love, Lorna Anderson, Jim Charlton, Linda Oleson, and Bonnie Wykes. The members recently heard a presentation from visting missionaries. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Members also recently enjoyed a visit from missionaries Lowell and Claudia Wertz, and Daniel and Kim Harrison.

The Wertz family shares God’s ministry in Tanzania through their “Joy in the Harvest” mission work, while the Harrison family serves in Eastern Africa.