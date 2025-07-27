Plano Methodist Church members hold church picnic

Members and friends of the Plano Methodist Church gathered for a worship service followed by a picnic on July 13.
Due to the high heat index, the picnic was held indoors. Everyone brought a dish to pass and enjoyed chicken and Subway sandwiches.
The event was organized by the church’s Fellowship Team
Members also recently enjoyed a visit from missionaries Lowell and Claudia Wertz, and Daniel and Kim Harrison.
The Wertz family shares God’s ministry in Tanzania through their “Joy in the Harvest” mission work, while the Harrison family serves in Eastern Africa.