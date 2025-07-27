Oswego to use surplus road funds on South Harrison Street reconstruction project

Applicant USC, LLC wants to renovate an industrial building at 174 S. Harrison St. into a multi-tenant structure for commercial use as part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development. (Eric Schelkopf)

The village of Oswego plans to use about $427,000 in surplus road funds on engineering work for the South Harrison streetscape project along with other projects.

The surplus funds would also be used for resurfacing Millstream Lane from Hoover to Washington. Whitewater Lane also would be resurfaced, depending on final bids for the project.

South Harrison was prioritized for its role in boosting downtown walkability, supporting new businesses like Barkville Buddies and adding much-needed parking, village officials said.

The issue was discussed at the July 15 Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting. Estimated construction costs for the 2025 annual road maintenance project came in under the proposed budget amounts, leaving roughly $427,879 in excess funds.

Engineering costs for the South Harrison Street streetscape are estimated at $205,000. When complete, the reconstruction of South Harrison Street would include upgrading the streetscape to the same standard as the rest of the downtown along with connecting Benton Street and Harrison Street where the two streets currently dead end.

Village trustees recently approved a concept plan to turn a portion of Harrison Street in downtown Oswego into a commercial development that would include small retail shop spaces, food trucks with a pavilion and a recreational area.

They also approved a special use permit for an outdoor recreation use which would allow applicant Nicole Nicklin to provide a dog park on the southwest side of the building at 174 S. Harrison St.

Village trustee Jennifer Hughes said she would support doing the engineering for the South Harrison Street reconstruction project.

“I would focus on the design of the road knowing that we’re setting ourselves up for community development block grants or other streetscape improvement grants,” Hughes said. “I would start moving forward on this now. Let’s get everything on the table and figure out what it’s going to take to finish this.”

Village trustee James Cooper said he thought Millstream Lane was in much worse shape than Whitewater Lane.

“Especially the entrance into Millstream right there when you turn left onto it,” he said. “And it’s a bigger chunk of road as well.”