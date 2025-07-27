Kendall County fall nature programs for kids begin in August

The Kendall County’s Hoover Forest Preserve will host new nature programs for children ages 2 through fifth grade.
Babes in the Woods is a one-hour program designed for children to discover nature through stories, nature hikes, crafts, games, and more. Held monthly in August, September, October, November and each month we will explore a different theme. For children 2-5 years old, and all four months are now available.
Afternoon Adventures is a science education program designed for children who enjoy hands-on learning and outdoor adventure. Each small class of students engages in cooperative, inquiry-based learning, guided by professionally trained educators.
The majority of the program takes place outdoors, taking advantage of the many habitats at Hoover Forest Preserve throughout the seasons.
The 12-week program takes place on Monday afternoons, Sept. 8 through Dec. 8.
Wandering in the Woods is a six-week after school program for for children in grades one through five.
For more information about the programs and registration, go to the Kendall County Forest Preserve District website.