Kendall County fall nature programs for kids begin in August

A Kendall County Forest Preserve District staff member leads students on a hike through Hoover Forest Preserve to learn about trees, nature and more. Fall program registration is now open. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County’s Hoover Forest Preserve will host new nature programs for children ages 2 through fifth grade.

Babes in the Woods is a one-hour program designed for children to discover nature through stories, nature hikes, crafts, games, and more. Held monthly in August, September, October, November and each month we will explore a different theme. For children 2-5 years old, and all four months are now available.

Afternoon Adventures is a science education program designed for children who enjoy hands-on learning and outdoor adventure. Each small class of students engages in cooperative, inquiry-based learning, guided by professionally trained educators.

The majority of the program takes place outdoors, taking advantage of the many habitats at Hoover Forest Preserve throughout the seasons.

The 12-week program takes place on Monday afternoons, Sept. 8 through Dec. 8.

Wandering in the Woods is a six-week after school program for for children in grades one through five.

Each small class of students engages in cooperative, inquiry-based learning, guided by professionally trained educators.

For more information about the programs and registration, go to the Kendall County Forest Preserve District website.