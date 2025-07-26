Plano Library offers writer, crochet and knitting groups

Lucy Gardner of Sandwich works on a crochet project during a session of the Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District. The group meets from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays. (Sandy Bressner)

Plano Library has released its schedule of community events to be held from late July through the first half of August:

Summer Reading Program: Color Our World - Ends July 31: Join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. Earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time, then keep reading for chances to win a raffle prize. Be sure to check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Community Diaper Drive - Ends Aug. 30: Help local families by donating a package of unopened wipes, diapers or pull-ups. Diaper sizes 4-7 are most needed. The Diaper Closet distributes free diapers year-round from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 205 W. College Street.

Writers’ Group - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 31 and Aug. 14: Join others to discuss your work in person or via Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. Meeting Room ID: 988 2555 0591 | Passcode: 048559

Crafts to Go: Macrame Gnome - Saturday, Aug. 2: Free craft kits for high school students and adults. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Blood Drive - 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4: To schedule your donation, sign up at the library or at versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will receive a free library tote bag.

New Life for Old Bags - 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 9: Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.

Painting with Petite Palette - 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11: An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class is collected at the time of registration.

Technology Help Desk - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16: A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience.

Knit and Crochet Group - 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday: Come knit and crochet with others or learn to crochet from artist Karen Perez. Limited supplies will be provided. This event is for all ages, but kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.