Plano Library programs for kids range for Legos to preschool art

Students Ella and Mika play with Legos at the Fox Valley YMCA Central Branch’s Early Learning Academy in Plano in this file photo. The Plano Library offers a Legos program for children on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Sandy Bressner)

Plano Library has released its schedule of community events to be held from late July through the first half of August:

Legos at the Library - 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 28: The library will provide the Legos; just bring your imagination. This is an all-ages event, but kids under 6 must be accompanied by an adult.

Preschool Art Explorers - 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 or 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 30: Explore a variety of materials and how to use them. Use your imagination to create whatever artwork you like. This event is intended for independent children aged 3 to 5, without an adult. Registration is required by calling 630-552-2025.

Bookworms - 5 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5: Take in a fun story and healthy snacks, do a craft or activity and pick out interesting books to read. This event is intended for independent students entering grades 1-4, without an adult. Registration is required by calling 630-552-2025.

Pizza and Pages - 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5: Everyone will read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, then have some pizza. This event is intended for ages 7-10. Registration is required by calling 630-552-2025.

Junk Drawer STEM - 1 to 1:45 p.m. (ages 6-8) and 2 to 2:45 p.m. (ages 9-12) Tuesday, Aug. 12: Explore engineering designs, physics and construction basics through different projects using materials found at home. This event is presented by the University of Illinois Extension 4-H and is intended for independent children, without an adult. Registration is required by calling 630-552-2025.