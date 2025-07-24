Oswego School District 308 to present series of budget presentations

The Oswego School District 308 Finance Department will host a series of presentations to share details about the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

The following presentations are open to all community members:

• 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, Homestead Elementary School, 2830 Hillsboro Blvd., Aurora.

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Dr., Montgomery.

• Virtual presentation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.

Each session will include a presentation followed by time for questions and discussion. More information is at the district’s website, sd308.org.