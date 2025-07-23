Reopening of Woolley Road in Oswego delayed

Detour plan for Woolley Road in Oswego. (Map provided by the village of Oswego)

The opening of Woolley Road in Oswego has been delayed by almost a month because of delays in franchise utility scheduling.

Village officials made the announcement in a Facebook post. Woolley Road is closed to through traffic from Juniper Street to Douglas Road for road reconstruction.

The project began June 3 and Woolley Road had been expected to reopen on July 22. That has been pushed back to the end of the day on Aug. 15.

“Please continue to plan and follow all posted detours and signage,” the village said in the post.