Oswego Presbyterian Church to offer Styrofoam recycling

Jennifer Hawker, a volunteer from the Oswego Presbyterian Church, packages up styrofoam for recycling in this 2020 file photo. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will provide Styrofoam/polystyrene foam recycling.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 26, in the church parking lot, 1976 IL Route 25 in Oswego. Volunteers will provide curbside pickup.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. White food containers (rinsed) and white foam packaging should be put in a tied-up plastic bag.

Black or color foam items should be placed in a separate bag. Foam peanuts and bubble wrap will also be accepted in separate bags. Padded envelopes or other packing material and foam insulation will not be accepted.