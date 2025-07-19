Kendall-Grundy Community Action awards six scholarships to local students

Kendall Grundy Community Action scholarship winners for 2025 (from left)• Zaynab Ahmed, Cameron Raymer, Estella Figueroa, Samya Sehwail, Barbara Munoz and Jacob Busto. Scholarship awards ranged from $200 to $950. (Photo provided by Kendall County Health Department)

Six area students have been awarded scholarships ranging from $200 to $950 by Kendall-Grundy Community Action, a division of the Kendall County Health Department.

The recipients were chosen based on scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs and career goals.

The scholarship recipients are:

Zaynab Ahmed , Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Business Administration Management

Cameron Raymer , Grundy County - Attending Olivet Nazarene University, studying Music Education and Liberal Arts

Estella Figueroa , Kendall County - Completing an online certification program in Education

Samya Sehwail , Grundy County - Attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, studying Global Studies and Public Health

Barbara Munoz , Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Engineering

, Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Engineering Jacob Busto, Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Fire Science Technology

Kendall-Grundy Community Action awards scholarships annually. Applications for its 2026 scholarships will be available in February 2026 for residents of Kendall and Grundy counties.