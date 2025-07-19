Kendall-Grundy Community Action awards six scholarships to local students

Six area students have been awarded scholarships ranging from $200 to $950 by Kendall-Grundy Community Action, a division of the Kendall County Health Department.
The recipients were chosen based on scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs and career goals.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Zaynab Ahmed, Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Business Administration Management
- Cameron Raymer, Grundy County - Attending Olivet Nazarene University, studying Music Education and Liberal Arts
- Estella Figueroa, Kendall County - Completing an online certification program in Education
- Samya Sehwail, Grundy County - Attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, studying Global Studies and Public Health
- Barbara Munoz, Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Engineering
- Jacob Busto, Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College, studying Fire Science Technology
Kendall-Grundy Community Action awards scholarships annually. Applications for its 2026 scholarships will be available in February 2026 for residents of Kendall and Grundy counties.