Montgomery man charged with attempted reckless homicide for allegedly trying to run someone over

A Montgomery man was charged with attempted reckless homicide after allegedly attempting to run over a person with his pickup truck in Yorkville, colliding into several other vehicles in the process.

Thomas K. Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery, was charged on July 13 with an aggravated assault felony, a criminal damage to property felony, one count of attempted reckless homicide, two additional counts of aggravated assault, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m. on July 13 outside a business on the 1500 block of Corneils Road, according to a release by the Yorkville Police Department.

A witness reported a black Toyota pickup truck crashing into multiple vehicles in what appeared to be an attempt to strike another person, according to police.

Prior to police arriving, the suspect fled the scene. Police found damaged property along with several damaged vehicles. A short time later, the suspect’s pickup truck was located one mile east, off the roadway in a ditch on Corneils Road. Police believe the suspect lost control of the vehicle, according to the release.

Betsinger was located near the pickup truck and taken into custody by the police without further incident, according to the release.

A police investigation revealed surveillance video from a nearby business showing the suspect vehicle driving off the parking lot surface, appearing to intentionally attempt striking a person multiple times before crashing into two parked vehicles and fleeing the area, according to the release.

Betsinger was transported to the Kendall County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14 for a pretrial release hearing.

The Yorkville Police were assisted by the Plano Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in locating the vehicle and suspect, according to the release.