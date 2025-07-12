Sandwich Public Library District offers teen escape room, outdoor yoga

Sandwich Public Library has announced its schedule of events through Aug. 4. Registration is available online at sandwichpld.org.

Movie Night Kits - SPLD movie night kits deliver fun for all ages. Each kit comes with handpicked DVDs and tasty treats, everything you need for a cozy night in. Stop by the front desk, fill out a quick form and have your library card ready.

Surprise Book Bags - These grab bags are just for kids in the third to sixth grades. Each bag includes library books to borrow and lots of goodies to keep. Fill out a request form and let the library take care of the rest. Only the books need to be returned.

A Fairy Story Time - 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 18: Sunny the Fairy is coming to the library. Kids age 3-8 can enjoy stories, stickers, photos and a little fairy fun as Sunny flutters around to say hello.

Teen Mobile Escape Room - 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24: Teens age 13 to 17 can explore the depths of the ocean to find Oceanika’s lost treasure! Search through coral reefs, giant clams and sunken ships while working together to solve the mystery before time runs out.

Outdoor Yoga - 10 to 11 a.m. every Monday in July: Join an instructor from Your Way Yoga for outdoor yoga. Each week offers a new theme and welcomes all skill levels. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Forest Bathing at Silver Springs - 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 15: Take a break, slow your pace and reconnect with nature during a peaceful forest bathing walk at Silver Springs State Park. This calming experience is designed to help you relax, reflect and unplug. Participants will meet at the Fox Ridge Hiking Trail parking lot.

Death Cafe - 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 30: Death is often a difficult topic, but it is an important part of life. Join in on honest conversations about death, dying and everything in between over tea and cake. This event is held every January and July. It is not a grief support group; it is a relaxed discussion with no set agenda.

Painted Garden Book Bricks - 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4: Join Petite Palette for a painting class for adults where you’ll turn plain bricks into book-themed garden decor. No painting experience is needed. Attendance is $10 per person. All materials will be provided.

Silent Book Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month: Take a quiet night for yourself at the library. Bring your favorite book or audiobook and settle into a cozy spot. No pressure, no talking needed. Come early to explore the shelves and find a new favorite.