Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for July

July 2020

The City of Yorkville’s annual Hometown Days community festival scheduled for the Labor Day weekend has been canceled because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

July 2015

The Yorkville Board of Education members approved the purchase of a house on West Somonauk Street just east of Yorkville Grade School.

July 2010

The Emerald Ash Borer has arrived in Kendall County. At least 40 trees have been affected in the Fox Highland’s Subdivision on the south side of Route 71 east of Route 47.

July 2005

The last farm implement dealer in the county, Lisbon Implement, closed its doors.

July 2000

A Renaissance fair-style theme park is proposed on property in the southeastern part of Kendall County.

July 1995

A drenching rain washed out Yorkville’s Fourth of July celebration. It is believed to be the first time the parade has been rained out in the several decades time Bristol-Kendall Firemen have been in charge of the celebration.

July 1990

Yorkville won two of the Governor’s Home Town Awards. They won third place in the general category and an honorable mention for involvement of senior citizens.

July 1985

Friends of the Library have contracted with Highview Construction to complete the loft at the Yorkville Public Library.

July 1980

The first day of registration for the restored military draft brought a relatively low turnout in this area with just 29 men registering at the Yorkville and Plano Post Offices. All young men born in 1960 and 1961 are required to register for the draft this week or next week.

July 1975

State workmen moved the mass of the island south of the Glen D. Palmer Dam in Yorkville. The huge cranes scooped the earth from the island to the shore. They will shape it and landscape the area for a park.

July 1970

A freight train derailed in downtown Yorkville with one of the 25 cars striking the front of the Clinic Pharmacy in the Wunsch Building on West Hydraulic Avenue. No one was injured.

July 1965

The City of Yorkville has painted stripes for parking downtown, and installed posts at the front of each space to help guide motorists. Officials said, that despite current rumors, there are no plans to add parking meters to the posts.

July 1960

The State of Illinois has awarded a contract for construction of a sidewalk along the outside of the cement bridge structure downtown.

July 1955

There will be a demonstration of an electric timing device in the vicinity of the Record office. The device, called the Traffic Timer, measures electrically the time it takes the vehicle to cross two tubes, 88 feet apart on the highway. It automatically determines the speed of the vehicle. Such a device has been in operation in Aurora, as many of our local motorists have found to their cost.

July 1950

Everett Dirksen, a candidate for the U. S. Senate, was a guest at the Kendall County Republican Picnic.

July 1945

We’ve heard a lot of arguments concerting local improvements after the war is over. The village of Yorkville has a must item, namely the sewage disposal plant. Another great improvement in town would be a Library building, open all day, with a paid librarian.

July 1940

Elmer Henker has purchased Yorkville Hardware from its former proprietor, Austin Weeks.

July 1935

Kendall County Sheriff Bill Maier apprehended a trio of bandits wanted for a burglary in Gardner. Maier spotted the car near the Yorkville “Y” (Route 34 and 47), where they had stopped to ask directions to Chicago.

July 1930

We are very glad to see the work going on Route 47. The contractors feel that their work will be through by fall and are working toward this goal. The truck drivers are so imbued with the spirit of the thing that they made a race track out of our main street until cautioned by the village. When Yorkville and Morris are connected up by a cement road a dream that our people have cherished for many years will be come a fact. Many more people will pass through our town.

July 1925

A dangerous fire broke out in one of the chicken houses of A. and E. Tarbox which destroyed one of the buildings and about 1,000 young chickens. The flames came from a lamp in one of the brooders and were given a good start before being discovered.

July 1920

Threshing in Kendall County is about over and returns are gratifying to the farmers. Wheat and oats brought good returns.

July 1915

Dwight L. Godard of Yorkville is the king of band masters in Aurora.

July 1910

Two pearls were found by Plano parties at the river. One was sold for $1,100 and the other for $1,500. They were perfect in shape and of enormous size.

July 1905

George Ohse has the first intermittent electric sign to come to our village - a big one in his north window advertising the Wigwam cigar.

July 1900

Rural mail delivery started in Newark: B.B. Courtright is going to Lisbon; John Parker to Nettle Creek and Rob Ruble to Helmar.

July 1895

Oswego village authorities have bought a hose and a hose cart for protection against fire.

July 1890

A fire destroyed Castle’s Paper Mill. The plant was established in 1880 at the site of the former flour mill.

July 1885

Two carloads of railroad officials went through the area on an inspection tour last week.

July 1880

Kendall County will pay $1,145 into the treasury next year in the shape of a dog tax. At least there are 1145 “purps” in the county.

July 1875

The Lisbon Mutual Fire Insurance company is now ready to issue policies. John Litsey is president, C. Z. Convis secretary of the company.

July 1865

The citizens of Bristol Station and vicinity received Company H 89th Illinois Volunteers with a hearty welcome. After selections by the Yorkville Band and the Aurora Band the dinner concluded with several toasts to the returning soldiers