Yorkville summer book club focuses on thrillers and suspense

Yorkville Public Library’s, 902 Game Farm Road, Adult Services Department, hosts summer book clubs for adults.

Psychological Thriller Book Club – 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 16: Join YPL for a new book club focused on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories. If you love gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, this might be the club for you. The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month.

Men’s Book Club – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17: Meet on the third Thursday of every month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required and newcomers are always welcome.

