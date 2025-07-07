Montgomery police officer promoted to sergeant  

Montgomery Chief of Police Phil Smith (left) with Montgomery police Sgt. Chris Johnson at a formal swearing-in ceremony was held at the Montgomery Police Department on Monday, June 30, 2025. (Provided by village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Police Department announced the promotion of Officer Chris Johnson to the rank of sergeant, effective June 30.

“This promotion reflects Johnson’s exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment to serving the Montgomery community,” according to a a village announcement.

Throughout his 18-year career with the department, Johnson has served in various capacities, including field training officer, detective, firearms instructor, and certified drone operator, the village said.

He also is a member of the Kane County Honor Guard and the drone program, the village said.

He spent the first part of this year as a class supervisor for the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy at the College of DuPage, training and mentoring new law enforcement recruits throughout the region, the village said.

Additionally, Johnson serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a petty officer first class.

Over the years, he has “distinguished himself through his work in patrol, community policing, and special assignments, consistently earning the respect of his peers and the community,” according to the village’s announcement.

“Sergeant Johnson has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Montgomery Police Department,” Chief of Police Phil Smith said. “His leadership qualities, experience, and dedication to the safety and well-being of our residents make him an excellent fit for this new role.”

In his new position, Johnson will assume the supervisory responsibilities of one of the department’s two overnight shifts, mentoring officers and helping to lead daily operations to ensure continued excellence in service delivery.

A formal swearing-in ceremony was held at the Montgomery Police Department on Monday, June 30, where family and colleagues gathered to celebrate this important milestone.