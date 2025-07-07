Kendall County’s best bike trails for cyclists of all skill levels

Whether you are looking for a serious workout or a scenic cruise, a trail is available close to home in Kendall County. (Metro)

Kendall County offers excellent paved and limestone-screened trails ideal for biking. Whether you are looking for a serious workout or a scenic cruise, a trail is available close to home.

Oswego’s Andover Park features seven mountain biking trails, including Prairie Point Trail, three multi-use trails, two paved paths and a paved shelter path.

The intersection of Woolley at the Plainfield Road is the main entrance into the Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Montgomery’s Blackberry Creek Forest Preserve includes three mountain bike paths—two branches of the Blackberry River Trail and a Blackberry River Connector Trail.

Yorkville features two miles of biking trails that weave throughout the Fox Hill neighborhood near Rob Roy Creek and West Veterans Parkway.

Plainfield’s Grande Park includes seven miles of mountain biking paths, including Community Park Path, Whispering Woods Path, Silverleaf Park Trail and more.

Yorkville’s Heartland Circle neighborhood features plenty of bike trails and multi-use paths just north of the Fox River and a few blocks south of East Veterans Parkway.

Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville (John Etheredge)

The preserves between the south bank of the Fox River and West Fox Road in Yorkville include 29 mountain bike trails and eight E-bike trails that wind through eight miles of scenic public land.

Follow Fox River Drive just south of Plano for four mountain bike trails at Maramech Forest Preserve.

Follow the Morgan Creek Prairie Wetland Loop and around a dozen other trails on the south end of Oswego near Grove Road and Morgan Valley Drive.

Follow the Prairie Park Loop Trail’s four miles of trails around the park between Plainfield Road and Grove Road in Oswego.

Karic Glover and his 10-year-old son Kadon (left) of Plano ride the trails at Saw Wee Kee Park in Oswego on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media (Steven Buyansky)

This former Yorkville strip mine has been transformed into miles of reforested trails that wind through the rugged terrain, making it perfect for mountain bikers.

Most of the park’s 36 trails are named after roller coasters and are sure to provide a thrill. The trails are open from sunrise to sunset. Helmets are required for all riders and other safety gear is encouraged.