Yorkville Public Library offers escape room, yoga and book clubs for kids

Yorkville Public Library has announced its schedule of programs for July 2025.

Summer Reading 2025 - June 1-July 31: This summer includes a chance to level up five times to gain prizes, coupons and raffle tickets just by reading. Stop by the Youth Service desk to pick up a reading log and get started.

Escape Room Adventure - July 1-31 by appointment: Use clues to unlock boxes before the next group comes in. You only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department at 630-553-4354, extension 108, to schedule an appointment.

3D Printing - July 1-31 (virtual): Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool used to create an object to be printed on a 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel and follow the steps to create a 3D-printed piece. 3D prints are 20 cents per gram. Submit creations to ypl3dprint@gmail.com.

Drop-in Story Time - 10:30 a.m. every Friday: Story time is held in the Children’s area of the library with a volunteer from The Friends of the Library.

Life-size Candyland - June 30-July 3 during library hours: Stop by with your family to play Candyland. You will become the game piece as you move through the enchanted land.

Yoga for Kids - 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays from July 1-22: This yoga class features a theme based on children’s books. The class includes breathwork, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Participants will use their imagination and increase strength, flexibility and balance.

Window Art - July 7-12: Help liven up the library with window art. Come in any day and time from July 7 through 12 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the library’s website.

Book Club (grades 1-2) - 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 7 and 14: Read an easy-read chapter book in the two-session book club.

Quilling Craft - 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 8: It’s Shark Week! Join Ms. Jodi for step-by-step instructions to create your very own quilled shark.

Stories in the Park - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9 and 16: YPL returns to Yorkville Parks for story time at Green’s Filling Station Park on July 9 and Beecher Park on July 16.

Spanish Story Time - 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 and 23 on YPL Facebook page: Join a special guest reader on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page.

Shark Crafternoon - 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 10: More Shark Week fun! Take part in a variety of shark-themed craft projects.

Book Club (grades 3-5) - 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17 and 31: In this two-session book club, readers will receive a book on the first day to read at home. It will be discussed at the following session. Registration is required for both days.

YPL Amazing Race - July 14-18: Race through the library, complete challenges and collect points.

4-H Science Explorers - 10:30 (ages 6-8) and 11:15 (ages 9-12) Tuesday, July 15: Join the YPL Science Explorers for science-based fun.

Bubble Fun - 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 15: Make bubble solution and wands to create bubbles of all kinds.

Art with Averin - 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 16 (grades 1-6): Averin will provide step-by-step instructions for drawing a food item with a face.

Mr. Freeze Cryogenic Demonstration - 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 17 (grade 2 and up): Fermilab engineers use liquid nitrogen to supercool magnets.