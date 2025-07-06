July 06, 2025
Yorkville Public Library offers escape room, yoga and book clubs for kids

By Kevin Newberry
Yorkville Public Library has announced its schedule of programs for July 2025.

Summer Reading 2025 - June 1-July 31: This summer includes a chance to level up five times to gain prizes, coupons and raffle tickets just by reading. Stop by the Youth Service desk to pick up a reading log and get started.

Escape Room Adventure - July 1-31 by appointment: Use clues to unlock boxes before the next group comes in. You only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department at 630-553-4354, extension 108, to schedule an appointment.

3D Printing - July 1-31 (virtual): Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool used to create an object to be printed on a 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel and follow the steps to create a 3D-printed piece. 3D prints are 20 cents per gram. Submit creations to ypl3dprint@gmail.com.

Drop-in Story Time - 10:30 a.m. every Friday: Story time is held in the Children’s area of the library with a volunteer from The Friends of the Library.

Life-size Candyland - June 30-July 3 during library hours: Stop by with your family to play Candyland. You will become the game piece as you move through the enchanted land.

Yoga for Kids - 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays from July 1-22: This yoga class features a theme based on children’s books. The class includes breathwork, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Participants will use their imagination and increase strength, flexibility and balance.

Window Art - July 7-12: Help liven up the library with window art. Come in any day and time from July 7 through 12 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the library’s website.

Book Club (grades 1-2) - 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 7 and 14: Read an easy-read chapter book in the two-session book club.

Quilling Craft - 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 8: It’s Shark Week! Join Ms. Jodi for step-by-step instructions to create your very own quilled shark.

Stories in the Park - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9 and 16: YPL returns to Yorkville Parks for story time at Green’s Filling Station Park on July 9 and Beecher Park on July 16.

Spanish Story Time - 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 and 23 on YPL Facebook page: Join a special guest reader on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page.

Shark Crafternoon - 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 10: More Shark Week fun! Take part in a variety of shark-themed craft projects.

Book Club (grades 3-5) - 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17 and 31: In this two-session book club, readers will receive a book on the first day to read at home. It will be discussed at the following session. Registration is required for both days.

YPL Amazing Race - July 14-18: Race through the library, complete challenges and collect points.

4-H Science Explorers - 10:30 (ages 6-8) and 11:15 (ages 9-12) Tuesday, July 15: Join the YPL Science Explorers for science-based fun.

Bubble Fun - 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 15: Make bubble solution and wands to create bubbles of all kinds.

Art with Averin - 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 16 (grades 1-6): Averin will provide step-by-step instructions for drawing a food item with a face.

Mr. Freeze Cryogenic Demonstration - 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 17 (grade 2 and up): Fermilab engineers use liquid nitrogen to supercool magnets.