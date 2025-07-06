Oswego Methodists win giving award at annual conference

Oswego's Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist won the 2025 John Wesley Mission Links award for per-member giving at the UMC Northern Illinois Conference June 9-11. From left are Rev. Shirley Pulgar Huges, secretary, NIC Global Ministries; the Rev. Steve Good, pastor, Good Shepherd; and Good Shepherd missions committee members Janet McCarty, Melody Watson (committee chair) and Craig McGregor. (Provided by Oswego Good Shepherd UMC)

Oswego’s Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist won the 2025 John Wesley Mission Links award for per-member giving.

The award was presented at the UMC Northern Illinois Conference annual conference June 9-11 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

The Rev. Shirley Pulgar Huges, secretary, NIC Global Ministries, presented the award to Good Shepherd missions committee members. They included the Rev. Steve Good, pastor, Good Shepherd; and Janet McCarty, Melody Watson (committee chair) and Craig McGregor.

The annual award recognizes the church with the highest mission link giving to missions per member. Good Shepherd donated 70 percent per member.

“This recognition celebrates the faithful and tireless commitment and generosity of our congregation in serving a world in need. This award honors and recognizes the generosity and compassion of the Good Shepherd members,” Good said.