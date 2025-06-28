Strengthening the line – Yorkville police hire college football lineman as new officer

Bret Johnson took the oath of office for the Yorkville Police Department administered by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell. (Joey Weslo)

The Yorkville Police Department welcomed a new officer to team.

Bret Johnson, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, took the oath of office during the city council meeting on June 24.

Johnson obtained a degree in criminal justice from Carroll University in 2020 and graduated from Plainfield North High School. Johnson was an offensive lineman guard on the Carroll University football team.

Police Chief James Jensen said Johnson is finishing his 20-week field training program, before he will likely be assigned to the department’s night shift, control division, and field operations divisions.

“We’re excited to bring you to Yorkville to have you be a part of our family,” Jensen said during the swearing-in ceremony. “Bret comes to us with law enforcement experience from another agency. He also comes to us with probation experience.”

After the recent hiring of Officer Sam Tickel, Johnson’s hiring brings the Yorkville Police Department to 35 sworn officers.