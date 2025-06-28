Learn a skill, practice mindfulness or join a book club with Yorkville Library

Yorkville Public Library’s Adult Services Department has announced its program schedule for July.

Threads & More - 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 1: Get together with fellow threaders for a creativity blast. Work on unfinished projects, show off finished items and check out what others are working on. This free program meets on the first Tuesday of each month and does not require registration.

Meditation and Mindful Movement - 1 p.m. Tuesdays: Join Cristen Grajeda of Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension and support self-healing.

Books & Cooks - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 1: This book club is for readers who love to eat and eaters who love to read. In this new book club, read new books and share recipes inspired by the month’s reading.

Magic: The Gathering - 5 p.m. Wednesdays: Gather at YPL for one of the most popular games on the planet. Compete in Commander format games with like-minded friends and gamers. Bring your own deck to participate in games. This club is for ages 14+.

Chair Yoga - 10:15 a.m. Thursdays: Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. This program benefits adults of all ages and levels of experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons - 4 p.m. Thursdays: Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. This club is intended for ages 18+.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners - 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8: Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. Each monthly session will focus on different techniques, media or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing masterpieces, come dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Lunch Bunch - Noon Wednesday, July 9: The Lunch Bunch is one of YPL’s longest-running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance and best-sellers. Bring a lunch and join a lively discussion about great books on the second Wednesday of each month.

Psychological Thriller Book Club - 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 16: Join YPL for a new book club focused on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories. If you love gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, this might be the club for you. The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month.

Tech Help for Seniors - 9 a.m. Thursday, July 17: Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be on hand to help with your computer, tablet or smartphone issues. He will help patrons one-at-a-time in sessions of 15 minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having or teach you to use your technology better. Be aware that Goodwin will help patrons on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have problems that take longer than 15 minutes to resolve, he offers professional services outside of the library.

Men’s Book Club - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17: Meet on the third Thursday of every month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required and newcomers are always welcome.

Roaming Readers Walking Club - 9 a.m. Friday, July 18: Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve (112585 W. Fox Road) for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration is required.

Healthy Cooking with Jess - 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 21: Join this monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your newfound time. Discussion will include nutritionally dense foods, food energetics and more.

Adult Creative Writing Group - 7 pm. Tuesday, July 22: Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, an autobiography, a short story or develop your professional writing skills, this group is for all people who are passionate about words. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Art for Everyone - 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 23: Art for Everyone is an accessible painting class designed for adults and teens with physical or cognitive differences. Instructors will collaborate to create art in an accepting, modification-friendly space.

Computer Classes for Seniors - 10 a.m. Friday, July 25: Local tech expert Steve Goodwin is teaching a computer class for seniors covering Google Tools. Registration is required to reserve a spot. Bring your own device, if possible.

Monday Movie Madness - 1 p.m. Monday, July 28: Enjoy a free afternoon movie with friends on the last Monday of every month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, visit the library website’s social programming page.

Horror Book Club - 7 p.m. Monday, July 28: Fans of the spooky can join this book club on the fourth Monday of each month.