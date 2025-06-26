A downtown rejuvenation – Anaite Beauty celebrates grand opening in Plano

Owner Jocelyne Bermudez celebrated the grand opening of Anaite Beauty in downtown Plano. (Photo Provided By The Plano Area Chamber of Commerce)

First facade improvement grants helped rejuvenate Plano’s historic downtown, now the grand opening of Anaite Beauty hopes to continue beautifying the community.

Owner Jocelyne Bermudez celebrated with family, friends, and Mayor Mike Rennels, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce on June 22.

Anaite Beauty, located at 10 E. Main Street, Plano, in Kendall County, specializes in a wide array of esthetician services designed to enhance its customers natural beauty, according to a release by the chamber.

“We are excited to see new businesses flourish on Main Street and are thrilled for the arrival of Anaite Beauty,” Tiffany Forristall, executive director of the chamber, said.

Anaite Beauty offers relaxing facials, lash lifts, brow lamination, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, and full-body waxing. The salon caters to both men and women seeking a rejuvenating experience, according to the release.

The chamber is dedicated to fostering growth within Plano’s business community and being a resource to the community.

You can learn more about Anaite Beauty by visiting its website, anaitebeauty.glossgenius.com/.