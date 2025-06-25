Serving up a good time – Seniors enjoy chair volleyball games at Yorkville’s Beecher Center

Seniors play a game of chair volleyball at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By Senior Services Associates)

Seniors enjoyed a fun and challenging game of chair volleyball at the Beecher Center in Yorkville.

A team was assembled on June 19 by the Beecher Center’s Senior Services Associates to compete against other senior centers, assisted and supportive living facilities, and senior apartment buildings.

Chair volleyball is played six players a side with unlimited hits to return the inflatable beach ball. Pictured, seniors return a volley at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By Senior Services Associates)

The event featured live music by Maureen Christine and a pizza lunch.

The next chair volleyball game is 2 p.m. July 2. Games are also scheduled for July 10, July 16, July 24, and July 30.

Chair volleyball is played six players a side with unlimited hits to return the inflatable beach ball.

Designed to increase mobility and physical strength, chair volleyball is also a lot of fun. Pictured, seniors compete for the point at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By Senior Services Associates)

“Chair volleyball is intended to reduce stress and boost self-esteem and confidence in individuals who are not able to play standard volleyball,” Senior Services Associates states.

To learn more about the chair volleyball team, contact Amy Cummings of Senior Services Associates at (630) 553-5777 or email acummings@seniorservicesassoc.org.