Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for June

June 2020

Local businesses throughout Kendall County opened their doors for business, some for the first time in more than two months, after all of Illinois moved into Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Meanwhile, officials announced that the Kendall County Fair was cancelled for this year. Death count from COVID-19 in Kendall County remains at 22, with confirmed cases a just over 900.

June 2015

Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert was indicted on Federal charges of dodging bank laws with cash moves, and lying to the FBI.

June 2010

Yorkville School Supt. Dr. Thomas Engler and Assistant Supt. for Instruction Doug Trumble were honored at a reception as they both retired at the end of the school year.

June 2005

A drought has caused Yorkville to ban all lawn sprinkling and area farmers to begin worrying about their crops.

June 2000

Yorkville City Council approved plans to lease space for a skate park in front of Parfection Park golf driving range on Route 47 on the south side.

June 1995

City of Yorkville offices were moved from their Tower Lane site to space in the County Office Building on Fox Road.

June 1990

The new Gazebo in the City Park on the north side is taking shape and should be ready for the Fourth of July festivities.

June 1985

A memorial service was held for Homer D. Webster, 95, former Yorkville businessman. “Doc” Webster operated Webster’s Rexall Drugs and soda fountain in downtown Yorkville for 56 years. He sold to Robert Thomas in October 1970.

June 1980

The City of Yorkville is considering adding a second water tower at the site of the city well south of the Fox Industrial Park.

June 1975

United States Attorney for Northern Illinois James Thompson said at a press conference in Yorkville he would announce his decision on entering the race for Illinois Governor “within a week or so.” Thompson’s press conference was held just before the dedication of the new Kendall County Office Building in Yorkville. About 200 people were present at the ceremony in the parking lot of the new building to hear Thompson’s speech.

June 1970

A new forest preserve is now open in Kendall County. It is the Baker Forest Preserve and House’s Grove located on Route 52 at the AuSable Creek.

June 1965

Police Chief Frank Martyn stuck his head in the door and above the thunder of the machinery informed us that Zentmyer Ford Sales in downtown Oswego was burning. The Bristol-Kendall Fire Department had been called to lend assistance

June 1960

The American Legion will take your 48-star flag and burn it in appropriate ceremonies, then you can buy yourself a brand-new 50-star flag in time for the July Fourth festivities.

June 1955

The proposal of Nuclear Power Group to build a full-scale nuclear power plant financed entirely with private funds is moving closer to realization, Willis Gale, chairman of Commonweath Edison Co., said last week. The plant will be built near Morris.

June 1950

Work has been received from Springfield that a four-way stop will be erected at Routes 47 and 71. The Yorkville Lions Club has been the leader among the groups pushing for the signs at the dangerous intersection.

June 1945

The Yorkville Village Board voted down a proposal for a slaughter house to be located behind the Farm Bureau.

June 1940

Georgie Goebel, the WLS Singing Cowboy, will perform on the stage at the Yorkville Theatre. (He later changed the spelling of his last name to Gobel, and also became a popular television performer).

June 1935

Mastadon bones were uncovered last week in the C. B. and Q Railroad excavation near Bristol. Only a few bones were found but it is expected that more will be unearthed as the digging progresses. The work at this crossing is giving the engineers gray hair. Because of the character of the soil and immense amount of water in the soil, added problems are presented. The present plan for Route 47 is to go under the railroad at this point, but we are told the structure may have to be put overhead if some solution to the drainage problem cannot be found.

June 1930

The fish hatchery is quite a popular place for swimming now that warm weather has appeared.

June 1925

Get out the bowls! Haircuts in Chicago are now 75 cents! But you can go to John Reddock, Gus Voss, Julius Way and the rest of the county operators and get a better job for half the price.

June 1920

The open muffler is the “most privileged’ thing in Yorkville. It is privileged to disturb the peace night and day and protests are of no avail. The village officials are the only ones it seems, who cannot hear them. These officials are blind, too, when a speed maniac whistles by.

June 1915

Amos Rose, rural carrier on Route 2 out of Yorkville, had his horse fall dead while making his trip Tuesday.

June 1910

Harry Horton of Plattville had a horse badly cut by barbed wire last week.

June 1905

Three more lines of nice cement have been layed around the town in Newark and this improvement is marked.

June 1900

The Fox River is becoming very low as regards water and if the condition continues the fish will have to become land animals.

June 1895

Mr. Alger and Mr. Charles Darnell of Little Rock were in town Saturday and filled up on spring water at our noted spring.

June 1890

A train of 20 cars, loaded with 200 Plano harvesters and binders, started for Montivideo and Buenos Aires, South America last Friday.

June 1885

Yorkville is known in Japan. Last week W. R. Church received an order and draft from Yokahama for a road card and all the best trimmings.

June 1880

Sheep washing commenced in the river at Yorkville last Friday.

June 1875

We are glad to know that the village trustees are going to have a public water trough near the bank at Bridge and Van Emmon, fed by a spring in the ravine above.

June 1865

The Yorkville hill on Bridge Street is positively dangerous to teams. The spring rains gullied it out so much that vehicles are in danger of upsetting in traveling it. A wagon loaded with hay capsized last week. Who’s place is it to fix it?

(The next week’s issue): Yorkville hill has been graded and put in good condition by Mr. Henry Dunbar, the pathmaster. Teams can now be driven down it with some degree of certainty that the wagon will be right side up when it reaches the bottom. It is now in first-rate condition.