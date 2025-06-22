Body of missing Yorkville teenager found

Aiyana Nicole Williams, 16, was reported missing from her Yorkville home on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The body of a Yorkville teenager who had been missing since June 16 has been found.

Aiyana Williams, 16, of Yorkville, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. June 16 in the Country Hills subdivision near Fawn Ridge Court.

“YPD patrol officers conducting foot patrol and drone operations located the body in the early hours Sunday,” the Yorkville Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page. “At this time investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery.”

The public is being asked to avoid Country Hills subdivision and allow investigators “the space necessary to preserve the integrity of the scene,” the post said.

The police department is expected to release additional details as more information becomes available.