Plano man found guilty of sexually abusing two young family members

A Plano man has been found guilty of sexual assault for abusing two young family members.

Luis Gonzalez, 54, was found guilty of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault after a four-day jury trial, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Following the verdict, he was immediately taken into custody.

Gonzalez had been out on bond since his arrest on the charges. He is set to be sentenced in August.

Gonzalez was charged in October 2020 after an investigation that began a year earlier when the two victims told family members and then investigators that he had committed “multiple horrific sexual acts” upon each of them starting when they were 5 years old, according to the release.

Gonzalez is the stepgrandfather of both victims. The abuse allegedly took place at his home in Plano, where the victims stayed during summer visits, according to the release.

Both victims took the stand during the trial. A second trial involving one of the victims will be scheduled after the sentencing hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Kendall County States’s Attorney Eric Weis and Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Cusack. Gonzalez was represented by Attorney Chris Rouskey.

Weis praised the courage of the two victims for testifying.