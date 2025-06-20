Four men charged in series of 2024 Oswego burglaries

After an extensive investigation, four men have been charged in connection with a series of Oswego burglaries that occurred in 2024.

Gamaliel Garcia Jr., 23, of Chicago; Adrian A. Zavala, 23, of Berwyn; Diego G. Lopez, 23, of Mount Prospect; and Elliot J. Myers, 22, of Chicago have each been charged with three felony counts of burglary, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Following the approval of charges and warrants issued May 9, the suspects were arrested separately throughout May and June by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Chicago Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. All four were processed by the respective agencies and assigned upcoming court dates.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in June, July and December 2024, when the suspects allegedly entered two businesses, Pizza Cucina (on two occasions) and Lacey’s (once), without authority and with the intent to commit a theft, according to the release.

In each case, the suspects are accused of breaking glass doors to gain entry and stealing cash from a gaming ATM inside the establishment, according to the release.

The Oswego Police Department thanked the Illinois Gaming Board for its valuable assistance throughout the investigation.