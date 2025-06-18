Yorkville police searching for missing teenager

The Yorkville Police Department released this photo of Aiyana Williams, 16, of Yorkville who has been missing in the Country Hills subdivision area of Yorkville. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The Yorkville Police Department asking the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing earlier this week.

Aiyana Williams, 16, of Yorkville, was last seen on at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the Country Hills subdivision near Fawn Ridge Court. She did not leave a note or any indication where she has gone, according to Yorkville police.

Williams is Black, around 5 foot and 100 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, according to the post by the department on its Facebook page.

Police have increased their presence in the Raintree and Country Hill subdivision.

Police are asking residents in the area to look under porches, in sheds, or any other areas where a teenager might be able to hide.

Williams is not considered a danger to the public. She has been known to hide in secluded or covered outdoor spaces, according to police.

Police are also requesting local residents to check their exterior video surveillance for any possible sightings of the missing teenager.

If you have seen anything or have any relevant information, contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340.