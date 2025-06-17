Oswego District 308 shows district pride at PrairieFest Parade

The Oswego High School Girls Softball Team, which on June 14 won the school’s first IHSA state softball title, participated in the PrairieFest Parade in downtown Oswego on June 15. (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Oswego School District 308 once again took part in the PrairieFest Parade in downtown Oswego on June 15, showcasing the heart of the district’s schools and the spirit of the community.

Four members of the school board led the district’s group of walkers, representing the leadership and service that guide the district.

Each school selected an Ambassador Family to carry its mascot flag and distribute treats along the route. Students proudly displayed their school pride as they greeted the community.

Staff members and district leaders joined them, celebrating the unity and energy that define District 308.

The Transportation Department team members and their families accompanied a decorated school bus, highlighting their essential role in safely connecting students to learning every day.

The Oswego High School and Oswego East High School marching bands brought music and excitement to the route with their crowd-pleasing performances.

A highlight of the day was the appearance of the Oswego High School Girls Softball Team. On June 14, the team won the school’s first IHSA state softball title.

Many fans throughout the parade route proudly wore OHS gear to show their support for the team.

“Being part of the Prairie Fest Parade is always a highlight of our year,” School Board President Dominick Cirone said in a news release. “It’s a great reminder that we are more than just buildings and classrooms – we are a family of schools rooted in this community. This event perfectly represents the spirit of CommUNITY in Education that drives everything we do.”