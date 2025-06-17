Kendall County wants public input on new comprehensive plan

Kendall County officials want to hear from residents as they put together the county’s new Comprehensive Plan – a long-term vision that will be used to guide the county’s growth and development in the next 10 to 20 years. (Photo provided by Kendall County)

Kendall County officials want to hear from residents as they put together the county’s new comprehensive plan – a long-term vision that will be used to guide the county’s growth and development in the next 10 to 20 years.

Residents can share their thoughts at several upcoming workshops. The next workshop will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Charles B. Phillips Public Library, 6 N. Jackson St., Newark.

Other workshops are scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 14 at the Oswego Township Building, 99 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Plano Community Library, 15 W. North St., Plano.

There also will be a pop-up workshop from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center, 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville, during National Night Out.

National Night Out, an annual event begun in 1984, is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness and generate support for local anti-crime programs.

The updated comprehensive plan will address key topics including land use, transportation and growth management. The Kendall County Board is expected to approve the new plan by April 2026.

In addition to the workshop, residents can also provide information by taking an online survey and sharing ideas at the website visionkendall.org. More information about how the comprehensive plan is being put together is available on the website.