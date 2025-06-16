Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony, Kiyah Chavez lead Kendall County-area All-Staters

Oswego's Kiyah Chavez and Jaelynn Anthony celebrate their IHSA Class 4A state semifinal game win over Oak Park-River Forest on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Senior catcher Kiyah Chavez and junior pitcher Jaelynn Anthony of Class 4A state champion Oswego were among those named Class 4A First Team All-State by the Illinois Coaches Association in voting announced this week.

[ Oswego beats Barrington for Class 4A state title ]

Yorkville junior catcher Kayla Kersting was also named Class 4A First Team All-State.

Oswego senior third baseman/pitcher Aubriella Garza was named Second Team All-State in Class 4A.

Named to the Third Team was Oswego East sophomore Danielle Stone, Oswego senior Rikka Ludvigson and Oswego East junior Katie Maday.

Plano senior infielder Lindsey Cocks was named Class 3A Third Team All-State.