Farm Friends in Big Rock stop for Open Roads members

Pictured are (from left) are Open Roads members at Farm Friends having their books stamped by Kim Willman – Frank Lorang, Fred Chaffer, Bruce Littlebrant, Keith Stengler (Rolling Thunder), and Cliff Oleson. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Farm Friends located at 45W134 Raymond Road in Big Rock is a bonus stop in the Open Roads ABATE Chapter Summer Book.

Farm Friends assists individuals with special challenges and their families by providing suitable workshops, enjoyable recreational activities, and therapeutic programs for people with unique needs in a peaceful, rural farm setting.

They also host weddings, reunions, and family gatherings. As a bonus stop, getting your book stamped, and having at least 41 stops and one more bonus stop stamped by Sept. 30, you are eligible for the cash drawings at the post party on Oct. 4, according to a release from Open Roads ABATE.

If you don’t have this stop, get your book stamped on July 13 or Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farm Friends, according to the release.