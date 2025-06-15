Meet local authors at ‘Books & Brews’ on June 21 at Flight Tasting Room and Bottle Shoppe in Yorkville

Local authors are discussing their works over some suds during Books & Brews at Flight Tasting Room and Bottle Shoppe in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Public Library)

To help put a spotlight on local authors, the Yorkville Public Library is teaming up with Flight Tasting Room and Bottle Shoppe to host “Books & Brews” from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 at Flight, 508 Center Parkway, Yorkville.

The event features 12 local authors, across a variety of literary genres, meeting and discussing their works with attendees.

“Once you order a beer, maybe you’re going to stay longer, and suddenly it isn’t shopping at a local author fair, it’s a community event where we’re all just hanging out, meeting fun new people, and talking about books written by people for our community,” Mike Curtis, the library’s director of adult services, said. “The authors get a chance to really talk to people, building community in a unique new way.”

Several of the featured authors are participants in the library’s creative writing group. One of the local authors, Christi White, has published several children’s books and often participates with the library’s kids’ story time programs. White helped put the Books & Brews event together, along with the library staff, and Flight co-owner Tony Weeks.

Flight is offering pizza at the event and there will also be a food truck.

To learn more about the library’s program, visit, yorkville.lib.il.us/adult-recurring-programs/.

More information on Flight’s events can be found at flightbottleshoppe.com/events.