Kennedy Gengler, Adalynn Fugitt dazzle as Oswego routs OPRF, advances to play for IHSA Class 4A state title

Oswego's Kennedy Gengler gets Oak Park-River Forest's Maura Carmody out at second base during a IHSA Class 4A state semifinal game on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

PEORIA – Kennedy Gengler and Adalynn Fugitt, like their Oswego teammates, wore glitter in their hair for Friday’s state semifinal.

Boy, talk about a fitting accessory. Hang a star on Oswego’s brilliant middle infield.

[ Photos: Oswego vs. Oak Park-River Forest ]

Gengler, Oswego’s junior shortstop, made multiple dazzling plays in the field and drove in her team’s first run.

Fugitt, a freshman second baseman, knocked in the second run with the first of her four hits.

They were two of Oswego’s many stars in a 13-2, six-inning win over Oak Park-River Forest in the Class 4A semifinal at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

Oswego (37-2), third at state last year, advanced to face Barrington, a 1-0 winner over Lockport in 10 innings, for the Class 4A championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

And the Panthers can thank their middle infield combo, neither of whom were on last year’s state team.

“I was nervous a little bit today but once you get out on these white lines there is nothing like this,” Fugitt said. “You just flip the switch to beast mode.”

Oswego players celebrate their IHSA Class 4A state semifinal game win over Oak Park-River Forest on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Fugitt was at a travel ball tournament last year while Oswego was at state, screaming from her couch for her future teammates.

Gengler, on JV as a sophomore, wasn’t in Peoria last year with Oswego, either. The two girls didn’t even become Oswego’s starting middle infield until midway through the season, Fugitt moving from shortstop to second.

But they looked like old pros Friday.

“I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous than I was. But the second I got out on the field I was not nervous at all,” Gengler said. “I had confidence. I knew I was going to get to everything that was hit my way.”

She wasted no time proving that point. Gengler turned a dynamite double play in the first inning, laying out for a hot shot up the middle, stepping on the bag and throwing to first.

In the fifth Gengler made another diving stop on an OPRF (29-9) chopper that eluded pitcher Jaelynn Anthony, and tagged second base for the force.

And then she made a tough back-handed stop and throw for an out in the sixth.

“They were difference-makers in this game,” Oswego coach Annie Scaramuzzi said. “Kennedy had some of the most insane plays at shortstop that I’ve ever seen. That is the cool thing about this team, is they will step up in big moments.”

Gengler, who had game-winning hits in both Oswego sectional wins, was waiting to make a play like the first one with her glove.

“That was one I’ve never done before and always wanted to do – and I got two," Gengler said. “[The turf infield is] a lot faster but you expect what you’re getting. There’s no bad bounces. But you do have to be a lot quicker.”

Oswego's Adalynn Fugitt makes a catch in the infield during a IHSA Class 4A state semifinal game against Oak Park-River Forest on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Fugitt, Oswego’s speedy freshman, did and showed her full hitting skills.

After Gengler singled in Rikka Ludvigson with the game’s first run in the second inning, Fugitt sliced a double to left to score Gengler and make it 2-0.

She reached on an infield single and scored in Oswego’s three-run fourth, and beat out a bunt single in the fifth. For good measure, Fugitt smoked an RBI single to center for Oswego’s 13th run in a five-run sixth.

“She bunted, she soft slapped, she hard slapped, she hit away – the whole shebang," Scaramuzzi said. “The confidence for her to do that, and as a freshman, it’s insane.”

And Fugitt, who started the year hitting at the bottom of the order, even flashed her own leather, making a running catch in short right field for the final out of the first.

“It was a tough play,” Fugitt said. “You have to read it off the bat, and then sprint your heart out.”

Everybody who played for Oswego on Friday, it seemed, got in on the act as part of a 16-hit attack.

Winning pitcher Anthony, who struck out seven and scattered six hits, had three hits, two of them doubles, and three RBIs. Natalie Muellner doubled in two runs and had two hits, Aubriella Garza was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI. No. 9 hitter Savannah Page had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Even flex player Rhiana Martinez made a diving catch in right field.

“Our lineup, one through nine, can hit the ball,” Fugitt said. “It was so much fun. I was just out here to have fun. It’s an amazing, this feeling, lifetime memories.”

One memory is left to be made, Oswego’s first state championship. Barrington, too, will be looking for its first state title in the program’s 13th state appearance. The Fillies were runner-ups in 2007 and 2008.

“It’s hard to even kind of fathom,” Scaramuzzi said. “I’m so proud of this team. They deserve this opportunity and I’m excited to see what we can do. If we play like we’ve been playing in this game and against Marist, there is no one that can beat us.”