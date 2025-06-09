Oswego police issue 73 citations during Memorial Day seat belt safety campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 73 citations during its Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, including 56 citations for seat belt violations.

In addition, the department issued 10 distracted driving citations, apprehended a fugitive, made two arrests for driving on a suspended/revoked/no valid license and issued a citation for driving without insurance. Police also issued a speeding ticket and made two other driving citations.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on safe driving practices, go to ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.