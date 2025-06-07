‘School’s Out Beach Party’ a hit with Yorkville kids, parents

Kids play in the foam pit at Yorkville's "School's Out Beach Party" in Town Square Park. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department)

Celebrating the end of another school year and kicking off the summer vacation, for one evening Yorkville’s Town Square Park transformed into a beach party extravaganza.

With parents dressed in Hawaiian attire, and many kids dressed ready to get soaked, “The School’s Out Beach Party” made Yorkville feel a little closer to the equator.

The event was organized by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department on May 28.

There was foam being shot out of cannons. Lots and lots of foam. Kids danced and played in the foam pit as the streams of white suds flowed from above.

Dancing and laughing in the foam pit, children soak up the first rays of summer at Yorkville's "School's Out Beach Party." (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department)

Students tested out their balance on a mechanical surfboard gyrating above the waves. Parents and their kids flew down an ocean water slide.

There was inflatable axe throwing, gaga pits, limbo, volleyball and all types of fun games in the sand pits.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to our School’s Out Beach party and helped us kick off summer in the best way possible,” officials with the department said. “The weather didn’t scare us away from having the night of our lives.”

Kids paint and decorate their custom-made surfboard artworks at Yorkville's "School's Out Beach Party." (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department)

One of the more popular activities provided paper surfboard cutouts for the children to paint and decorate to the flair of their own artistic impressions.

The beach party was capped-off with dancing to tropical musical hits by Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band.

For more information on parks and recreation activities, visit yorkville.il.us/259/Parks-Recreation.