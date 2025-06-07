Downers Grove North, Nazareth softball lose sectional finals: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

St. Laurence 3, Nazareth 2

Jordan Ogean had the game-winning hit as the Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Roadrunners and win the Class 2A St. Laurence Sectional final.

Nazareth had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth on Reagan Drye’s two-run single before St. Laurence rallied in its final at-bat. Annabella Rychetsky struck out four and went 2 for 2 with a run scored for Nazareth.

Marist 10, Downers Grove North 0 (6 innings)

Sophomore Soleil Tate threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and hit a two-run homer and drove in four, for the top-seeded RedHawks in the Class 4A Marist Sectional final.

Ashlynn Durkin struck out 10 for Downers Grove North.