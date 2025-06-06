Boil order issued for Brookside neighborhood, Liberty Court in Oswego following broken water connection

A mandatory boil order continues to be in effect for the Brookside neighborhood and Liberty Court in Oswego after a broken water connection was discovered during work on a new water line connection Friday. (Map provided by the village of Oswego)

A mandatory boil order continues to be in effect for the Brookside neighborhood and Liberty Court in Oswego after a broken water connection was discovered during work on a new water line connection Friday.

Water service has been restored. However, out of an abundance of caution, residents and businesses in the affected area must follow boil order protocols until further notice, village officials said in a news release.

Impacted residents and businesses will receive direct communication from the Oswego Public Works Department. The boil order is being issued to ensure public health and safety while water quality testing is conducted, officials said.

Water samples have been collected and submitted to a certified laboratory for testing. There is an 18 hour mandatory waiting period for results to ensure the water meets all safety standards, according to officials.

Once the results are confirmed and the water is deemed safe, the boil order will be lifted. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Kendall County Health Department have been notified of the situation.

All residents in the impacted area are being asked to follow CDC guidelines for boil orders, which include bringing water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

A map of the affected areas is available and has been published on the village’s Facebook page. Additional updates will also be published on the village’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Oswego Public Works Department at 630-554-3242.