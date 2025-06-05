More than $900K targeted for Yorkville school parking lot improvements

(file photo) The Yorkville School District 115 is investing more than $900,000 on parking lot improvements on the district's schools, including a complete parking lot replacement at Yorkville Middle School. (Photo provided)

Parents lining up to pick up their kids from school know school parking lots undergo tremendous wear and tear. Sealcoating and pothole patching can only repair so much. So Yorkville School District 115 is gearing up to invest more than $900,000 in improvements.

To ensure students are provided the smoothest path forward, the the district is completely replacing the Yorkville Middle School parking lot, and sealcoating the district’s remaining parking lots.

Replacing the parking will not be cheap. The board approved last month a project cost of $717,026 for the restoration and replacement of the Yorkville Middle School parking lot.

The school’s current parking lot was installed in 2008, and required patchwork from staff over the past several years.

“The district has exhausted all options to try to prolong the life of the parking lot and would like to move forward with a total replacement,” the district states in official documents.

The district is issuing a purchase order to Denier Inc. to complete the project during the summer months when most kids are home from school.

Elsewhere in the district, the parking lots of each school will undergo less-invasive sealcoating and striping over the same summer months construction period.

The district is renewing their annual contract with Denier, Inc. for a total price tag of $186,349 to complete all the necessary work.