Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issues nine citations for seat belt violations during Memorial Day campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued 17 citations as a part of a statewide Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign, including making an arrest for driving under the influence and issuing nine citations for seat belt violations.

The initiative was carried out by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Office also made an arrest for obstructing a police officer and issued tickets for fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, illegal transportation of alcohol, distracted driving, driving with suspended registration, speeding and driving a car with tinted windows.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.