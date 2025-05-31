Yorkville softball beats Plainfield East 1-0 for regional title: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Yorkville softball poses with the regional plaque after beating Plainfield East to win the Class 4A Yorkville Regional. (Photo provided)

Softball

Yorkville 1, Plainfield East 0: Peyton Levine and Isabella Rosauer combined on a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the Foxes beat the Bengals to win the Class 4A Yorkville Regional championship.

Yorkville (24-12) scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth. Brooke Ekwinski reached second base on an error and scored on Ellie Fox’s single.

Rosauer earned the win in relief, striking out three and allowing no hits over 2⅓ innings.

Boys Track and Field

State meet: Oswego sophomore Dontrell Young posted the fastest 200-meter dash time of 21.33 seconds in Friday’s Class 3A preliminaries in Charleston, and also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 100 and 400 in leading area finalists.

Young ran the fifth-fastest 400 time of 48.47 seconds and ran the ninth-fastest 100 time of 10.72 seconds.

Oswego East senior Zach Morrisroe advanced to the finals in both throwing events. Morrisroe sits in third place in the shot put with his best throw of 18.78 meters, and is in fourth place in the discus with his best attempt of 54.78 meters. Oswego East junior Jamari McKay is in seventh place in the Class 3A triple jump, qualifying for the finals with his effort of 13.87 meters. Oswego East’s 4x800 relay also made the finals with a time of 7:59.25, 12th-fastest.

Yorkville’s Owen Horeni qualified for the 800 finals with his time of 1:55.93, 11th-fastest in prelims, and Foxes’ teammate Taelor Clements cleared 1.93 meters in the high jump to make the finals.

In Class 2A, Plano senior Tristan Meszaros made it through to the finals in both the 100 and 200. Meszaros ran the third-fastest 100 prelim time of 10.59 and the third-fastest 200 time of 21.72.

Sandwich sophomore Jacob Ross cleared 4.25 meters to reach the pole vault finals and Peter Popp reached the shot put finals with his best throw of 15.30 meters putting him in 11th place.

Boys Tennis

State meet: Oswego East’s Pranav Kannan bowed out of the Class 2A singles draw with a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Huntley’s Will Geske in the consolation bracket.