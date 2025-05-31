Plainfield North storms back from six runs down, stuns Oswego in walk-off to win regional title

Plainfield North celebrates its comeback win over Oswego in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional final baseball game on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Plainfield. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

PLAINFIELD – Johnny Andretich said his mind went blank in the moment.

Brendan Henderson let out a deep breath before answering the question.

What just happened?

“That was amazing,” Henderson said. “It was electric.”

It was certainly improbable.

Andretich hit a two-run home run and Henderson a three-run tying shot, the latter in the bottom of the sixth inning to key the comeback.

Matthew McCormick scored the winning run on a throwing error on a ball hit by Andretich in the bottom of the seventh as Plainfield North stormed back from six runs down to stun Oswego 10-9 in Saturday’s Class 4A Plainfield North Regional final.

“It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, obviously,” Andretich said. “Not the way we wanted to start it but obviously we came back.”

Andretich, Plainfield North’s fifth pitcher, threw two scoreless innings of relief to get the win. He got an inning-ending strikeout to wiggle out of a second and third jam in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for the winning rally.

“It was the adrenaline – my mind had gone blank," Andretich said. “Pound the zone, throw strikes, just execute the pitches, knowing I got the guys behind me to make plays.”

McCormick poked a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh off Oswego reliever Kam Jenkins, a Missouri-bound junior shortstop making his first pitching appearance of the season.

Logan Huegel followed with a check swing roller up the third base line to put two on.

Andretich ripped a grounder to first base, but the throw to second for the potential force sailed high as McCormick scampered home.

Oswego also made a two-out error in the sixth, bringing a run in and extending the inning to set up Henderson’s home run.

“We had every chance to win,” Oswego coach Joe Giarrante said. “Little things come back to bite you. You have to make all the plays, especially in the postseason.”

Henderson indeed made the previous Oswego error hurt.

He got a first-pitch hanging curve from Oswego reliever Isaiah Logan and took it over the fence in left field for a three-run homer to cap a five-run sixth, making it 9-9.

“I had to hit the ball hard somewhere deep and that was exactly the pitch, put it right in the middle for me,” Henderson said. “I knew he was coming with the curveball, I’ve been getting that the last three games. Middle mistake, did what I needed to do.”

Fourth-seeded Plainfield North (24-12), with its fourth straight regional title and 14th since 2010, advanced to face top-seeded Downers Grove North in a Wednesday sectional semifinal at Lockport.

That prospect did not look altogether promising for much of Saturday’s game.

Plainfield North starter Max Barriball, who struck out 10 and threw five shutout innings in a win at Oswego in April, only recorded one out Saturday, leaving down 3-0.

Plainfield North pitchers issued nine walks, and Oswego jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the third.

“Didn’t pitch well, but the whole game I felt our kids kept battling,” Plainfield North coach John Darlington said. “The pitching was not good, felt some guys did some good things. Bring John in, he gave us a couple zeroes.”

Andretich also gave the Tigers some life. His two-run homer with two out in the fourth off Oswego starter Aiden Jaquez made it 9-4.

“It felt like a big momentum swing for us,” Andretich said.

Easton Ruby reached base four times with three hits for Oswego, driving in runs in the second and third innings. Jenkins also reached base four times and scored three runs.

Jaquez pitched into the sixth, but left nearing his 115-pitch limit with two on and Oswego leading 9-5.

Oswego (21-15) started its season 16-1.

“If you want a microcosm of our season it’s right there, this game,” Giarrante said. “A lot early, and didn’t do enough little things throughout the game to give us a for sure chance to win. Jaquez gave us everything he had, Kam goes out with guts, first time pitching all year, a natural competitor.

“Give Plainfield North credit. They’re a tough team, they always fight back.”