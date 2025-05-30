Wheel of Fortune champion honored by Yorkville mayor with certificate of recognition

Yorkville resident Becky Lenski receives a special certificate of recognition from Mayor John Purcell following her winning-performance on the game show Wheel of Fortune. (Joey Weslo)

Yorkville resident Becky Lenski’s wheel of fortune just keeps on spinning.

After winning a trip to Costa Rica and more than $73,000 on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune earlier this year, Lenski was presented with a certificate of recognition by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and the city council at their May 27 meeting.

While handing the certificate to Lenski, Purcell said her accomplishment was truly inspiring to the community.

“With your puzzle-solving skills, energetic spirit, and an unexpected plank challenge with Ryan Seacrest, you brought national attention to Yorkville in the best possible way,” Purcell said during the meeting. “As a dedicated fitness instructor and an all-around powerhouse, you’ve made our community proud.”

Purcell bestowed upon Lenski the honorific Hawaiian-themed shirt that has become emblematic of the city. He even provided one for her son who was in attendance.

The mayor shied away from repeating the plank competition that Lenski did with show host Ryan Seacrest.

Symbolic of a little wheel of fortune rolling in the city’s direction as well, the city announced later that night that Yorkville had been awarded a $3 million grant to revitalize their downtown from the Illinois Department of Transportation.