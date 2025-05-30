Oswego baseball advances to regional final: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego 4, Naperville North 1: Andrew Ronek struck out seven and allowed an unearned run on five hits over 6⅔ innings and Dylan King homered for the Panthers (21-14) in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional semifinal.

The Panthers, trailing 1-0 early, took the lead with three runs in the fourth and one, on King’s homer, in the fifth. Isaiah Logan had a double and a run scored and Gabriel Herrera a double and RBI as Oswego advanced to a regional final on Saturday against Plainfield North.

Boys Tennis

Class 2A state tournament: Oswego East’s Pranav Kannan went 3-1 at the state tournament to stay alive in the consolation bracket at Thursday’s first day of the state tournament.

Kannan beat Champaign Central’s Abel Vines 2-6, 7-6 (3), (10-6), lost to Barrington’s William Delach 6-1, 7-5, but then came back in the back draw to beat Sandburg’s Aryan Vora 6-3, 6-2 and Naperville North’s Ritvik Korrapati 6-1, 6-2.

Boys volleyball

Benet d. Oswego 25-20, 25-14: The Panthers came up short in the Oswego Regional final.