Oswego East baseball rallies for 8-inning regional semifinal win: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 5, Downers Grove South 3

Devin Wheaton drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the seventh to bring in the tying run to force extra innings, and the Wolves scored two in the eighth for the win in the Class 4A Lockport Regional semifinal.

In that eighth inning Carter Rapp drew a bases-loaded walk to score TJ Anderson with the go-ahead run and Wilson Terrutty drove in Niko Villacci with a sacrifice fly for the fifth run.

Dominic Battista was 4 for 5 with two runs scored and Wheaton had two hits and the RBI for Oswego East, which will play Lockport in Saturday’s regional final. Noah Deist threw two innings of shutout relief with three strikeouts for the win.

Softball

Morris 14, Plano 0

The Lady Reapers saw their season come to a close in the Class 3A Morris Regional semifinal.